SPRINGFIELD -- The Rochester Rockets are headed back to state for the second time in three years after defeating Civic Memorial 44-39 in a 3A super sectional at UIS.

The Rockets overcame a nine point deficit in the third quarter to secure the victory.

Rochester will face Chicago Marshall in the semifinals, at 12:45 on Friday.