Opinion: Decatur's Leaks taught me a lesson

by Gordon Voit, WAND Sports Director



DECATUR -- The moment hit him.



His family, his friends, the chance to play for one of the top programs in Division III.



LSA senior lineman Kholbe Leaks broke down at his signing, and in doing so he taught me a much-needed lesson.



Leaks' tearful decision to play football for North Central College comes against the backdrop of a subtly devastating social media syndrome that's reached into every account. If we're not shouting at those with whom we disagree, we're itching to show the world how darling every moment of our lives is and how much others are missing out. Underlying message: "I'm great. Everything is great."



The truth is I'm totally guilty of this. I'm eager to post the highlights of my life, but when it comes to the mistakes I make at work, with my family, at church? Not a chance.



With Kholbe's family, friends and school staff watching him commemorate the biggest moment of his career, he didn't snap 100 selfies. He didn't bask in the handful of cameras present. He didn't airbrush reality into a picture-perfect moment. He was raw, honest and in doing so taught me what quiet strength is.



Quiet strength is appreciating how blessed you are to have a family and community supporting you, and then responding in sincerity, humility and gratitude. It's an 18 year old being not being afraid to show that gratitude publicly.



An emotional hug of his parents did what any selfie, Instagram post or life-airbrushing attempt at projection perfection can't: it was real. It was humility personified.



If I'm lucky enough to have a son, I hope he has half of the emotional maturity of Kholbe Leaks.