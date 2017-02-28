ISU's Lee, Spelman training for shot at NFL

Illinois State center Mark Spelman was named First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference this past season, his second consecutive on the First Team.

Click the video above to see how Illinois State seniors Cameron Lee and Mark Spelman are training with the Indianapolis-based St. Vincent Sports Performance.

Cameron Lee (Guard)
Invited to NFL Combine
6-foot-6, 310 pounds
All-Missouri Valley Honorable Mention
Born: Danville
High School: Oakwood

Mark Spelman (Center)
6-foot-3, 280 pounds
FCS Rimington Award 2016 (Nation's best FCS center)
All-America Third Team (Associated Press)
All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team 2016 and 2015
Born: Waukesha, Wis.

All video courtesy of St. Vincent Sports Performance's EXOS training program.

