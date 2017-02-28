Decatur golf courses opening for season March 1

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced its golf courses will open for the 2017 season on March 1.

Park District officials say they will offer "Early Spring Rates" through April 1 for any golfers wishing to tackle the courses early this year. Prices for a round of golf will cost $29.50 at Red Tail Run, $26 at Hickory Point Golf Course, and $22 at Scovill Golf Course, with 18 holes and a golf cart rental included in the fees.

Additionally, season passes are also being made available. The prices for these passes are listed below:

All Course 7-Day:

Adult: $1,200

Senior: $1,080

Junior: $150

All Course 5-Day:

Adult: $895

Senior: $785

30/60 Coupon Rounds:

Adult: $665

Senior: $625

29 and Under: $365

30/60 Adult Golf + Cart: $1,130

30/60 Senior Golf + Cart: $1,060

