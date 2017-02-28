Governor Rauner launches new website for state job applications

ILLINOIS - Governor Bruce Rauner's Office has announced the creation of a new website designed to help Illinois citizens interested in applying for state jobs.

In a news release, Governor Rauner's Office stated the new website, titled "Working for a Better Illinois," was launched as part of ongoing AFSCME strike preparations. The website will help streamline the application process by allowing potential applicants to provide information on the kind of work and location of work they would be interested in performing.

Officials add that the website will help state agencies identify individuals who could work on a temporary basis in response to the strike.

In response to a potential strike, Governor Rauner General Counsel Dennis Murashko says the state "must be prepared to continue government operations and provide services that citizens deserve and expect."

AFSCME voted in favor of authorizing a strike last week, amid stalled contract negotiations.

For more information about applying for state jobs, click here.