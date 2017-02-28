Memorial Behavioral Health hosting training classes this March

SPRINGFIELD - Memorial Behavioral Health is inviting central Illinois citizens to learn how to identify and respond to individuals battling mental illness and substance abuse during two classes in March.

Officials say one training session will be held at Hope Presbyterian Church in Springfield on March 4, from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. The second will be held at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln on March 21, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Participants will learn the signs of addictions and mental illness, the impact these disorders can have, the local resources available to help individuals suffering from these disorders, and how to create a plan to assess a situation and help.

The cost to attend a session is $16.95, and covers the training manuals for each session. For more information, or to register to attend, click here.