Electronics collection event scheduled for April 21-22

MACON COUNTY - Macon County Environmental Management officials say they are accepting appointments to attend this April's Residential Electronics Collection Event.

From March 1 through April 16, Macon County residents may register for an appointment to drop off their unwanted electronics for proper recycling and disposal. This year's Collection Event will be held in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot on April 21 and 22.

Officials say the event is limited to residents who register for a confirmed appointment. Additionally, residents must pre-pay $10 for each television or monitor that will be collected. Other accepted items may be dropped off free of charge.

To register for this event, or for more information, click here.