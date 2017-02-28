2 wanted in February 27 armed robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two men wanted in connection with a February 27 armed robbery.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the Dollar General in the 2000 block of West Jefferson Street at about 9:51 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arriving, officers say they spoke with witnesses, who reported that two men entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and left have receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

Officers say the first suspect was described as a light-skinned black male or white male in his late teens or early 20s, standing 5'6", and weighing 140 pounds with a thin build. This suspect was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a bandana covering the lower half of his face.

Springfield police say the second suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s, standing between 5'2" and 5'4", and weighing about 120 pounds. This suspect was described as wearing all black with a bandana over the lower half of his face.

If you have any information regarding this robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. We will provide more information as it becomes available.