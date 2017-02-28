More arrests made in Lakeland Apartments robbery

MATTOON – More people are now in custody after they helped hold several Lakeland Apartments residents at gunpoint and robbed them.

In an update to a story WAND News brought you last week, four people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion turned armed robbery that happened in Mattoon on Sunday, February 19.

Money, guns and drugs were also seized during the arrests.

Mattoon Police say they arrested 24-year-old Edward Allen, 18-year-old Jack Nixon, 22-year-old Brianna Harshbarger and 20-year-old Danny Tejada, all of Charleston, for their roles in the robbery. Authorities arrested them nearly a week after arresting the initial suspect 21-year-old Kenneth Moultrie, Jr. Moultrie, Jr., is still in custody facing charges of home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

According to a new release by Mattoon Police, all four new arrests happened on February 27 between 2 and 6 p.m. They are all accused of taking part in a robbery inside an apartment at Lakeland Apartments.

Allen faces charges of home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Mattoon Police say he is accused of breaking into the victims’ apartment and robbing at least two of the people inside at gunpoint. He is also believed to have hit one victim in the head with a pistol.

Nixon faces charges of home invasion and armed robbery and is accused of being one of the three suspects who broke into the apartment.

Harshbarger meanwhile only faces a charge of armed robbery. Mattoon Police explain that she worked with the other suspects by luring some male residents out of the apartment just before the robbery took place. She is also believed to have inspected the apartment for firearms and the number of people within it before the robbery.

Tejada faces a charge of armed robbery and has been described by Mattoon Police as providing the other suspects a ride to the robbery and helping them flee.

All suspects are currently in custody at the Coles County Jail.

Police tell WAND News they continue to look for another suspect, 20-year-old Andrew Tristian Allen, of Charleston. Anyone with information about Allen’s location should contact the Coles County Crimestoppers through their website or by calling 866-345-8488.

Authorities continue to investigate the robbery and say they expect further arrests in connection with it.