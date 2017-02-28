Ameren IL activates emergency operations in response to severe weather threat

ILLINOIS – Ameren Illinois employees are now on alert in response to the threat of severe weather and a potential for high winds and tornadoes throughout most of the service area.

The company activated its Emergency Operations Center at 3 PM on Monday to help coordinate response efforts. As a result, employees are now prepared to respond at a moment’s notice in the event of service disruptions this evening.

“Given the prediction for severe weather this evening, Ameren Illinois is taking appropriate steps to be able to quickly and safely address disruptions to the system should that become a concern this evening,” says Ron Pate, senior vice president of Operations and Technical Services, Ameren Illinois.

In preparation for the forecasted storms, Pate says Ameren Illinois is taking the following actions:

Weather conditions are being monitored by the Emergency Operations Center for any changes that may impact service.

Additional Ameren Illinois workers and contractor personnel are on alert and ready for deployment to impacted areas.

Trucks are fueled and loaded with supplies.

If necessary, Ameren Illinois is prepared to deploy the special Ameren Illinois Storm Trailers. These trailers are filled with materials field crews need to perform their service restoration work. The trailers can be moved to various staging sites to provide materials when outside crews come in to help with the restoration efforts and to provide a store of materials close to the area with the most damage.

Monitoring weather conditions that may impact system & crews on alert. Be prepared. Have a strom kit ready. https://t.co/UiAgMgBwD3 pic.twitter.com/jyDwPZru0q — Ameren Illinois (@AmerenIllinois) February 28, 2017

Ameren Illinois officials say customers should be on alert as well and take the necessary precautions to keep themselves and families safe. Pate says one of the most important things customers can do ahead of a storm is stay informed on the changing conditions.

“A weather radio is a good tool to have because it provides a signal that dangerous conditions are approaching. This is also an excellent time to take stock of the supplies available in your emergency kit. Make sure your flashlight is working, you have extra batteries, and your cell phone is fully charged,” Pate adds.

In addition to the safety and outage information available on Ameren Illinois’ website, residents can also receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on the company’s Twitter and Facebook pages.