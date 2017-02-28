Desert Storm Service Members Remembered

Springfield – On the 26th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War 17 service members from Illinois who gave their lives were remembered at the Illinois State Capitol.

“Over 695,000 service members were deployed into the combat theater during the war,” said Gwen Diehl a Desert Storm veteran.

The Desert Storm Remembrance Ceremony was held in the Capitol Rotunda. Aerial and naval bombardments began on January 17, 1991, continuing for five weeks. Coalition forces led by the United States began their ground attack on February 23, 1991. The forces quickly routed the Iraqi Republican Guard in just one-hundred hours.

“The U.S. military outclassed every Iraqi formation and their Russian made equipment,” stated Colonel

Among the 17 who died in the fighting from Illinois were Marine Christian Porter of Springfield and U.S. Army Specialist Gary Crask of Springfield.