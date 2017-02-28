Gov. Rauner activates State Emergency Operations Center as result of predicted storm

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Springfield Tuesday evening to give assistance to local emergency responders.

State personnel and equipment are now ready to be quickly deployed if necessary to help responders with public safety issues following tornado touchdowns in several areas of Illinois late this afternoon.

“With severe weather expected for several more hours across the state, we will maintain our readiness to support first responders wherever needed,” Governor Rauner said in a statement.

Representatives from various state agencies are reporting to the SEOC. State officials are assessing the storm’s impact and communicating with local response officials to determine if state resources are needed to ensure citizens’ safety.

The SEOC will remain activated as long as necessary.

“The threat of severe weather and tornadoes will continue for several more hours, so we urge people to stay aware of their local weather conditions and be prepared to take shelter immediately if a tornado warning is issued for your area,” said James K. Joseph, director of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

For updates on the current situation, be sure to stay on the Ready Illinois website.