Gov. Rauner activates State Emergency Operations Center as result of predicted storm

Toddler drowns in backyard pool
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill (WAND)- Sangamon County authorities confirmed a 2 year old drowned in a pool in a backyard Thursday evening. Lt. Steil with the Sheriff's office told WAND the parents of the child were searching for a half hour before police showed up around 4:30 pm to the 5400 block of Durango Trail in Pleasant Plains. Authorities searched the house and went into the backyard to search a partially covered pool. The water was too murky to see into it, polic...
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Pana are investigating the death of 59-year-old Stephen L. Presnell from Wednesday evening.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details are being released about an officer-involved shooting from Wednesday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD -- Andre Booker's loss cuts through Central Illinois, not just Sangamon County. When the 19-year-old was gunned down at Comer Cox Park, it was felt deeply by members of the area's sports fraternity -- but not because of the former Southeast basketball and football player's prolific stats or flashy plays. Quite the opposite, in fact. Andre Booker's legacy is the moments he did the dirty work, the moments when he celebrated others' accomplishments with enthusiasm. In this ...
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Joliet man who pled guilty in connection with the shooting death of a Decatur man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department released a statement on an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department and Leland Grove Police searched heavily on Wednesday night for suspects they say fled after a crash.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Springfield are investigating after a woman died Tuesday night.
The 42nd annual Illinois High School Football Shrine Game will have a distinctly '217' flavor come June 18 when the East takes on the West at Illinois Wesleyan's Tucci Stadium. Below are the rosters for the all-star game, which is set for 1 p.m. For more information visit the Illinois Shrine Game website. East Squad Full Name School Coach Position Caleb Hanson Monticello Culley Welter QB Tyler Jones Herscher Dan Wetzel Q...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Springfield Tuesday night.
