Illinois Senate passes 5 budget bills

Springfield- The Illinois Senate took votes on more than half the bills in the 'Grand Bargain' package. The Senate took votes on a total of 7 bills out of the package Tuesday afternoon.

Two of the bills, SB 3 and SB 8, dealing with local government consolidation and procurement reform, had passed when the Senate first began voting on these bills in the beginning of February. These bills were voted on again to add language that would tie the bills together. They passed again Tuesday, adding some votes in favor of them.

SB 10, which deals with home rule was also passed in the beginning of February. However, after facing questions from Senators about portions of the bill, it was removed from being considered for a vote Tuesday afternoon.

Next, SB 7, a bill that would expand gaming in Illinois passed. This bill would add six new casinos the state including one in Danville, and would allow slot machines at racetracks. The revenue generated from this would go to the General Revenue Fund, and Education Assistance Fund. A bill similar to this passed in 2012 and 2013, but Governor Pat Quinn vetoed the bills.

And SB 6, a bill that provides supplemental income for FY17 passed. This bill would provide funds for July 1,2016 until June 30, 2017. It would provide $740 million to fund essential human services including mental health programs, addiction treatments, senior independent living and aid for victims of sexual abuse. It would also allocate $1.1 billion for higher education, allowing to fully fund MAP grants until the end of the school year, as well as restoring universities and community colleges budgets back to what they were in 2015 (the last time that Illinois had a budget). It would also appropriate money to fund state employee payroll in the case that the court ruling requiring state employee pay is overturned.

SB 5, a bill that would provide pension parity for Chicago Public School teacher pension also passed.

SB 16, a bill dealing with pension reform failed to get enough support in the Senate, for a second time. A similar pension reform bill, SB 11, failed in the beginning of February. This new version, reformed many things, including adding a Tier 3 hybrid benefit-defined contribution plan for new employees. This is a plan that Governor Rauner has said he supports. This bill would also eliminate pensions for future members of the General Assembly. While this reformed bill failed, it did gain a few more votes than the first time. President Cullerton put this bill on postponed consideration after receiving the failing vote. Meaning, this bill can be reconsidered at a later time.

The Senate still has a few major bills to vote on in the 'Grand Bargain' package, including a property tax freeze bill, and a worker's compensation reform bill.

All of the bills in this package must pass in order for them to go into effect.