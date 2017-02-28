Governor Rauner urges tornado preparedness

Springfield-With the severe weather threat continuing across much of our area into the overnight hours, Governor Rauner urged people to ensure they have multiple ways to receive tornado warnings when they’re asleep.

“While we’ve already seen tornado and storm damage in LaSalle County and other areas of the state, we can’t let our guard down because severe weather and tornadoes are still possible tonight,” said Governor Rauner. “We need everyone to stay aware of their local weather and be prepared to seek shelter immediately if a storm warning is issued.”

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather alert radios can be programmed to issue a tone alarm and provide information about a warning that has been issued for your county.

Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) are available on most smartphones. Check your phone’s notification settings under ‘Government Alerts’ to ensure ‘Emergency Alerts’ is turned on. With a WEA-enabled phone, you will receive tornado and flash flood warnings issued for your current location, even if you’re traveling. Other smartphone alerting apps also are available, including the tornado app by the American Red Cross.

If a tornado warning is issued for your area, seek shelter immediately. The best shelter is in a basement or cellar. If an underground shelter is not available, find an interior room or hallway on the lowest level, such as a closet, small interior hallways and bathrooms without windows.

For updates on the current situation, visit the Ready Illinois website by clicking here.