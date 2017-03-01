Fisher, Monticello lock up spot in sectional finals

MONTICELLO -- The Monticello Sages (21-5) continued their torrid run with a 57-38 win over Bismarck-Henning in the 2A regional semifinal hosted at Monticello Middle School. The Sages got 23 points from Calvin Fisher, 16 points from Isiah Florey and 10 from Luke Stokowski.



Bismarck-Henning was led by Colton Storey's 14 points. The Blue Devils finish the season with a 22-10 record.



Up next for Monticello is a 7 p.m. Friday sectional final matchup with the winner of Warrensburg-Latham and Paxton-Buckley-Loda, a semifinal game which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Monticello Middle School.