Contract with UAW and CAT expires

DECATUR - Negotiations continue between Caterpillar and the United Auto Workers, even after the UAW’s contract ended at midnight.

A message posted to the UAW’s bargaining website said that workers will stay on the job beyond the contract’s expiration in hopes of achieving an agreement.

The negotiations affect thousands of workers around Illinois including in Decatur.

Bargaining began in January and union members voted in February to authorize a strike.

Details of the negotiations are limited because of a media blackout from both sides.