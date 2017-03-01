Man dies after crash involving sheriff's deputy

The driver of an ATV died after a crash involving a Macoupin County Sheriff’s Deputy around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Michael Cathorall, 42, of Bunker Hill had been driving the ATV northbound on IL-159, just south of IL-138, when he was hit from behind by a police vehicle driven by Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Burnet, 37, of Carlinville, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

Burnet had been responding to a call about a domestic disturbance and had emergency lights and siren on, according to the news release. Authorities said the ATV’s lights were not on.

Cathorall was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway was closed to traffic for about five hours, police said.

The Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.