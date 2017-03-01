"Storybook Project" connects families

Each month, Normajean Sanders visits Lincoln and Logan Correctional Centers in Logan County.

Her friend Suzann Weissberg visits Taylorville Correctional Center.

Both come carrying storybooks.

“God must have been pushing me because I just knew I had to do it,” Weissberg said. “It’s probably the coolest thing I do.”

Both women are volunteers with The Storybook Project, a program through Lutheran Social Services of Illinois that records inmates reading storybooks for their children, then provides the child with a copy of the book and the recording.

“It’s just a way for the family to stay together,” Sanders said. “They can also give a message to their child … and you’d better have your handkerchief with you because sometimes you cry right along with them.”

Each year, the program allows 1,000 newly incarcerated parents to record stories for their children, a process that involves more than 180 volunteers.

“We’ve had children take their books to school and share their book: ‘this is my mom or dad reading to me,’” Sanders said.