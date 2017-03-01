Citizens encouraged to get colorectal cancer screenings

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Clinic officials are encouraging central Illinois residents to get screened for colorectal cancer during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month this March.

According to data released from the American Cancer Society, the risk of a man developing colorectal cancer during his lifetime is about one in 21, while the risk for women is one in 23. Officials say colorectal cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer in the United States, and that early diagnosis can dramatically increase the chances of survival.

Springfield Clinic Specialist Ashish Chopra, M.D., says "There are certain things we can do to better our odds of prevention, like eating right, exercising, and not smoking, but screening tests, such as colonoscopies, can catch the disease easily, allowing us to treat colorectal cancers before they become deadly, or before they become cancer at all. They truly are life-savers."

Officials also say most screenings can typically be scheduled within two weeks of the initial consultation appointment. To scheduled an appointment, call (217) 528-7541 or click here.