Illinois Treasurer, Champaign hosting I-CASH event

CHAMPAIGN - Champaign Township Supervisor Andrew Quarnstrom is teaming up with Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs to host an I-CASH Event on March 1.

From 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., Champaign residents may come to 53 East Logan Street to check if they have any unclaimed property or cash being held by the Treasurer's Office. Supervisor Quarnstrom says "this is a great opportunity for state and local government to collaborate and provide a great resource for our citizens."

There is no charge to attend this event. For more information about the I-CASH program, click here.