Police arrest 1, seize 30 marijuana plants

MORRISONVILLE - The Christian County Sheriff's Office says one person was arrested and 30 marijuana plants were seized during a search of a Morrisonville home on February 28.

In a release, Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says the Central Illinois Enforcement Group and the Morrison Police Department conducted an investigation into alleged drug activity in Morrisonville. As a result of the investigation, Sheriff Kettelkamp says Nathan Pinnell, 33, was taken into custody following the execution of a search warrant.

Additionally, Sheriff Kettelkamp says 30 marijuana plants were seized during the search. Pinnell is facing a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

This investigation is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.