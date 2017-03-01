COUNTRY Financial offers storm damage reporting tips

ILLINOIS - COUNTRY Financial officials are offering several tips to Illinois residents who have had property damaged during Tuesday evening's storms.

Officials say residents that had property damaged should immediately contact their insurance company to start the claims process, and to secure their property from further damage. Individuals who had to make emergency repairs to their vehicle or home are encouraged to save their receipts, as many insurers will reimburse you for those costs.

Additionally, residents are urged to take photos of the damage and provide them to your claims representative, and to make an inventory of damaged property.

COUNTRY Financial Director of Property and Material Damage Claims John Butkus says, "To speed up the recovery process and reduce a potentially stressful time, we urge everyone affected by last night’s storms to start the claims process and report their claim as soon as possible."