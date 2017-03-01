EMA offers ways to stay safe during storm season

DECATUR- Tuesday nights storms came at time when many will be checking their NOAA weather radios and updated safety procedures in homes as Severe weather preparedness month approaches.

The local EMA suggests having a disaster kit on hand with item that can maintain you and your families lives for at least 72 hours. Included should be a battery operated flashlight, canned food, water, toiletries, blankets, clothes, and a can opener.

The best tip Jim Root with the Macon County EMA said was to make sure you have some way of being notified when severe weather hits.

Fore more information follow the link.