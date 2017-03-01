Overturned semi obstructs I-74 lanes Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY - Illinois State Police say a portion of Interstate 74 in Champaign County was shut down after a truck-tractor semi-trailer overturned on the roadway early Wednesday morning.

ISP officials say the crash happened on the westbound lanes of I-74, near mile post 169, at about 3:33 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2013 Freightliner truck-tractor pulling a 2016 Wabash National semi-trailer was traveling westbound on I-74 when it left the roadway to the right, entered a ditch, re-entered the roadway to the left, and rolled over on its passenger side.

Troopers say the crash resulted in frozen goods from the trailer to spill onto the roadway, and all westbound lanes of I-74 were blocked. ISP officials say the driver was transported to a local hospital, and that rain and heavy winds may have been a factor in the crash.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.