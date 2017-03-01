Murrayville road to be renamed in honor of fallen officer

MURRAYVILLE - A fallen South Jacksonville Police Officer and Scott County Deputy Sheriff will be honored during a road renaming ceremony on March 3.

On Friday, Officer Scot Fitzgerald will be honored by his family, state lawmakers, and others in attendance as Illinois Route 267 at Nortonville Road will be renamed "Officer Scot Fitzgerald Memorial Highway."

Officer Fitzgerald died on March 4, 2016 as a result of a crash while responding to an emergency call. He was laid to rest on March 10, with dozens of police officers, firefighters, and medical professionals from as far away as St. Louis and Chicago in attendance.

State Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) says, "Officer Fitzgerald was dedicated to his family and our communities," and that "This sign will be a reminder of his life of service to all who pass by." State Senator Sam McCann (R-Plainview) says "Officer Fitzgerald sacrificed his life to make our communities safe. I hope his courage and dedication will continue to inspire others to serve their fellow man."