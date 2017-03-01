UPDATE: Decatur Police now have 2 in custody in connection with weekend shooting

MORE DETAILS: Decatur detectives have made another arrest in connection with a shooting on the city's west side this past weekend.

Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Detectives and members of the U.S. Marshalls Great Lakes Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested 23-year-old Charles Boey, on an arrest warrant for Attempted Murder.

This is the second arrest made in this shooting investigation. Decatur authorities say they do not expect any further arrests at this time.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and Decatur Police are asking anyone with information to call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

DECATUR - In an update to a story WAND has been following, the Decatur Police Department has arrested one person in connection with the shooting of two people on the city's west side February 25.

According to Decatur police, Thomas Ellzey, 25, was arrested in the 3700 block of North Woodford at about 1:28 a.m. Wednesday morning. Decatur police have been investigating the shooting in the 1000 block of West View Street as an attempted murder. Two individuals sustained what were believed to be life-threatening injuries during the incident, but have since stabilized.

Decatur police sworn statements state that officers interviewed one of the shooting victims on February 28, who said she saw two men in a driveway across the street prior to the shooting, and that she saw muzzle flash coming from that same area when the shots were fired. Decatur police say the victim told officers she knew one of the men as "T.T./Thomas Ellzey."

Ellzey is currently facing a preliminary charge of attempted murder, and is being held on $750,000 bond.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.