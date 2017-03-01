Goodwill in Jacksonville to reopen in larger location in April

JACKSONVILLE – Goodwill’s Jacksonville retail store and donation center is moving to a new space nex to the Farm & Home Supply store on West Morton.

The new 17,700 square foot space on Morton Avenue would allow for more merchandise to be displayed and provides greater visibility and higher traffic patterns, compared to the store’s current location a couple blocks away.

President and CEO of Goodwill, Sharon Durbin says they had always been looking for a new spot in the Jacksonville community.

“Although just a couple blocks away from our current location, the move to 1205 West Morton, gives customers more parking, a larger selection of merchandise and more convenient drive-up donation access,” Durbin adds.

The current location will close on Wednesday, April 19, to accommodate the move of inventory and fixtures. All of the store’s current employees will move to the new location and the hours of operation will remain the same – Sunday, Noon until 7 p.m., and Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Its new location is set to open Saturday, April 22, at 1205 West Morton.

In central and southern Illinois Goodwill operates 14 retail operations and donation centers in Bloomington-Normal, Champaign, Chatham (2 locations), Effingham, Danville, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Litchfield, Quincy, Savoy, Springfield (2 locations) and Vandalia.

