Local IHOP National Pancake Day locations to benefit HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital

CENTRAL ILLINOIS – IHOP customers can enjoy a free short stack of pancakes while also benefitting HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital.

St. John’s Children’s Hospital is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and as a result, it can benefit from donations made during IHOP’s National Pancake Day on Tuesday, March 7, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The special event will take place at Decatur, Jacksonville and both Springfield locations (Sunrise Drive and Wabash Ave).

Customers who partake in a free short stack of the brand’s buttermilk pancakes are asked to help make a difference by leaving a donation of any size with all funds going to the Children’s Hospital.

Since launching in 2006, IHOP National Pancake Day has become a pop-culture phenomenon with millions of guests and communities helping IHOP and its franchisees raise $24 million to-date for youth health and wellness organizations.

This year, IHOP officials say their goal is to serve a record-breaking five million pancakes and raise more than $3.5 million in donations.

In addition to National Pancake Day, IHOP restaurants are also collecting donations now by selling Miracle Balloons through March 7. Guests visiting IHOP restaurant in the United States can help reach the $3.5 million goal by purchasing a Miracle Balloon to publicly pledge support or donate. Select restaurants will also offer a discount coupon that can be used on a future visit.

You can find an IHOP near you or make an online donation to St. John’s Children’s Hospital on the National Pancake Day website.