Proposal will combine Johns Hill & Durfee Magnet Schools and replace them with new building

Two of Decatur's public schools may be torn down and combined into a new K-8 building. It's all part of a proposal presented to the Decatur School Board last night.

Johns Hill and Durfee Magnet Schools are two of the oldest buildings in the Decatur school district, along with French and Dennis. Johns Hill dates back to the 1920s.

Decatur School District's Co-Interim Superintendent, Mike Dugan, says Johns Hill and Durfee are in severe disrepair, with moisture getting into the old brick and plaster falling off walls.

"Johns Hill and Durfee would be decommissioned," explains Dugan. "We would use Life Safety bonds that are available for both buildings to construct a new building on this property."

Dugan says a cost-benefit analysis finds the cost to renovate both schools surpasses the cost to build a new one, making Johns Hill and Durfee eligible to use Life Safety bonds to build a new school.

"The tough part is dealing with the state. With the Life Safety bonds that we'll have to put in at the next board meeting, they'll have to agree to the amount of cost it's going to take for both buildings, and hopefully we get those kind of funds," says Dugan.

The new school would cost about $29 million.

"It relies on how the state comes out with those numbers. There should be no hindrance moving forward. Our tax rate will remain stable throughout the entire process," says Dugan.

If the proposal passes, the new school would be built in 2020. The proposal calls for demolishing the two old schools after the new one is built.

The proposal also includes plans to put air conditioning into school district buildings that lack it currently upon completion of the new school.

Sixth grade students will also move into Decatur's two middle schools, changing the elementary schools from K-6 to K-5.