IL government to storm victims: We are here to help.

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Insurance is reaching out to remind residents there is help available to recover from Tuesday’s storms.

“We want to make sure that people know we are here to help. Our goal is to offer pertinent information to these families and provide some peace of mind during what is obviously a difficult time,” says Department Director Jennifer Hammer.

The Department’s mission is to protect consumers by providing assistance and information, especially during times of disaster. In response to the recent storms that affected Illinois, the Department is providing residents with information on who to contact after a disaster, what to do and various other topics.

State officials recommend contacting the American Red Cross and the local emergency management agency (EMA) after a disaster. The American Red Cross can be reached at 1-800-RED-CROSS, and more information is available on the organization’s website. You can find your local EMA here.

After dealing with damage or other types of loss, the Department says residents should:

Immediately contact your agent and give detailed descriptions of the damage to your property

Your agent will report the loss to your insurance company or to a qualified adjuster who will contact you to arrange an inspection

Take photographs of the damaged property if safe access is available

This should be done before you begin cleanup efforts

Prepare a detailed inventory of all damaged or destroyed personal property

Your list should include a description of the items, dates of purchase, cost at time of purchase and estimated replacement cost

If possible, safely make temporary repairs to protect your property from further loss

Save any receipts for supplies and materials you purchase as your insurance company will reimburse you for reasonable expenses in making temporary repairs

Maintain all bills and receipts related to repairs

Keep a record of all expenses, such as hotel and restaurant receipts

According to the Department of Insurance, insurance companies provide the following services:

An adjuster from the company may come to your home and prepare a written damage estimate

Be sure to get the name and telephone number of your adjuster

You should obtain a copy of the estimate report

Do not hesitate to ask questions

Public adjusters also come into play when dealing with damage and losses. They may be hired to help settle a complex loss negotiation with an insurance company. Officials say it is important to understand what services they will be providing and how much they cost. Illinois law requires public adjuster to be licensed with the Department of Insurance, and the Department can be reached to verify a license.

Anyone needing to file a complaint with the Department of Insurance can do so online or by calling 866-445-5346.

The Department of Insurance can be reached on its website or by calling 1-866-445-5364.