No budget vote in the Senate

Springfield- What started as a bi-partisan "Grand Compromise" has soon turned into a partisan finger pointing after the Illinois Senate delayed a vote yet again on their package of budget bills.

The Senate had passed five bills out of the package of a dozen bills Tuesday afternoon, seemingly signifying that the package had been worked out, and both sides were on board. It was thought most of the day Wednesday that the Senate would take up the rest of the bills on Wednesday, but when the Senate came to the floor, President Cullerton announced that there would be no vote on the package.

Democrats are claiming the delay in the vote is due to Governor Rauner inserting himself in the negotiations. "Every time that we think we are ready to do a vote, they come back in with something more they want. I think what has happened is the Governor has clearly been injecting himself into these negotiations and really today I believe that we have real evidence that the Governor has killed this today." said Senator Heather Steans (D-Chicago).

But Republicans are holding ground saying the Governor is not the reason for the delay in the vote, it's because the package is still not there yet. "What's important here is that we recognize here is that this is not yet a done deal we need to finalize these details and these negotiations obviously we want to make sure that we get it right but we need to finish it." said Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington).

Democrats even claimed that Governor Rauner was calling Republican Senators and threatening them to vote against this package, however Republicans deny that claim.

Catherine Kelly, spokeswoman for Governor Rauner released this statement about the delay in the Senate Grand Bargain. "We appreciate the hard work of the Senate in trying to pass a bipartisan agreement that can become law. Some progress has been made, but more work is needed to achieve a good deal for taxpayers. We encourage senators to keep working toward a good deal for taxpayers."

The Senate is back in session Thursday morning, but the chances of Senators taking up the package of budget bills is likely not going to happen.