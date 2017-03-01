Ameren Illinois wrapping up storm repairs, offering tips

ILLINOIS – More than 750 field and support personnel for Ameren Illinois have been working in impacted communities Wednesday after a line of storms hit parts of the state Tuesday night.

Now, Ameren Illinois announced this evening that it is wrapping up restoration efforts throughout the state. Officials say most of the remaining customers should have power restored by the end of the night. Ameren Illinois President and Chairman, Richard J. Mark says extensive tree damage has been a challenge for crews, but they have accomplished a lot despite this.

“In situations like this, we concentrate first on restoring power to critical facilities. We then prioritize our efforts by repairing large transmission lines, then distribution lines and feeder circuits that bring power to neighborhoods and customer premises. All of our customers can be assured that we will get to everyone as quickly and safely as possible,” Mark adds.

According to Ameren Illinois, the largest concentration of damage was in the Ottawa and Carbondale areas, where tornadoes knocked down power poles and power lines, including a large transmission line in the LaSalle area.

Ameren Illinois activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 3 p.m. on February 28 to coordinate response efforts. Since 5 p.m. yesterday, crews have restored power to 43,200 customers.

In addition to the repair update, Ameren Illinois officials are also offering tips to customers as they begin to repair their homes.

Officials say some residents may be dealing with weatherhead or meter box repairs. They explain those components are owned by the customer and must be repaired by a licensed electrician before service can be restored.

Ameren Illinois adds that customers who were using portable generators should be aware that they can become deadly when not used properly:

The National Electric Code (NEC) requires those who install a portable generator to also install a safety disconnect to prevent the electricity produced by the generator from feeding back into utility lines;

Customers should also never plug a generator directly into an outlet to power a home, as it could damage the property by backfeeding that electricity into the utility lines and pose a risk to customers and personnel;

Portable generators can be used to power appliances directly, but heavy-duty extension cords should be used, specifically those meant for outdoor use;

Those using extension cords should make sure the wattage rating for each cord exceeds the total wattage of all appliances connected to the generator;

Extension cords must be long enough to allow the generator to be placed outdoors and far away from windows, doors and vents to the home or to other structures that could be occupied;

Extension cords should be free of cuts or tears and all plugs must have three prongs;

Extension cords should be protected from getting pinched or crushed if they pass through a window or doorway;

Portable generators must never be operated inside a garage or other building, as generator engines produce deadly carbon monoxide.

In addition to these tips, more safety and outage information can be found on Ameren Illinois’ website. Customers can also track updates on Ameren’s Twitter and Facebook pages.