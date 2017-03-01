Ameren Illinois wrapping up storm repairs, offering tips

Ameren Illinois wrapping up storm repairs, offering tipsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police searching for missing elderly pair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.
-
MACON -- Meridian's Scott Davis has resigned as head coach of the football program, athletic director Mike Bender confirms to WAND-TV. The longtime Decatur-area coach will join Derek Spates' MacArthur staff as an assistant and will teach in the school district. Bender said the school does not have a formal timetable as of now, but that the hiring process will focus on finding a proper fit to rebuild the program instead of the fastest hire available. Davis had success at previous st...
-
Man found dead near Pana Lake identified
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Pana are investigating the death of 59-year-old Stephen L. Presnell from Wednesday evening.
-
Webster-Cantrell forced to shut down top program
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Webster-Cantrell Hall is being forced to stop it's Emergency Shelter Care at the end of the month.
-
Search underway for missing man at Springfield Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dive teams locate and recover body of missing man on Lake Springfield.
-
Toddler found dead in backyard pool
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County authorities confirmed a two-year-old drowned in a pool in a backyard Thursday evening.
-
Guns, cocaine found during officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details are being released about an officer-involved shooting from Wednesday afternoon.
-
Joliet man sentenced to 20 years for 2015 Decatur murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Joliet man who pled guilty in connection with the shooting death of a Decatur man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
-
Decatur police issue statement on officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department released a statement on an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
-
Coroner identifies pregnant shooting victim
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in Springfield Tuesday night.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Toddler found dead in backyard pool
-
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
-
Man found dead near Pana Lake identified
-
Guns, cocaine found during officer-involved shooting
-
Decatur officer-involved shooting update: 6PM
-
Webster-Cantrell forced to shut down top program
-
-
Pregnant woman dies, baby delivered after shooting
-
15-year-old wanted in deadly Danville stabbing
-
Honoring the legacy of Springfield's Andre Booker
-
Current Events
Weather radio programming dates
Click here for WAND's upcoming weather radio programming events.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.