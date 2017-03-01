Candidates for Decatur City Council and Mayor take to the debate stage

With election day around the corner, candidates for Decatur City Council and Mayor discussed their ideas with the public.

"We want to make a real difference in one part of town at a time,” says current Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe, who is running for reelection. “If we can take down three houses on one block it makes it easier to have more development or have more impact in that area, "

Mayor Moore-Wolfe feels revitalization is an important improvement, while her opponent feels youth development should be a priority.

"I'm not against tearing down houses but I'm against us making that our top priority,” says mayoral candidate John Phillips. “It's the kids in our neighborhood that are critical."

Citizens feel both issues are important.

"How the community looks as far as my career is concerned, bringing visitors and guests to the community, it's always important that the community shine and look the best that it can,” says Teri Hammel, a Decatur resident.

"The jobs for a lot of students that we used to have here, where they could go and work at the court house or some of the city offices has dissipated,” says Evyonne Hawkins, another Decatur citizen. “So, there for a lot of students don't get that opportunity and I think it's important for them at a young age to be connected to Decatur."

While all look to a brighter future for the city of Decatur.

"I'm excited to have so many people to choose from to make this city the best that in can possibly be," added Hammel.

"This is still our city and we need to whatever we can to bring more people in instead of letting them go out because of jobs, " stated Hawkins.

Although it was an overall uneventful night, citizens walked away with a clearer picture of who they could be voting for.

Voting day is April 4 where you will find all the candidates that took part in the debate on the ballot.