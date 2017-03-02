Wednesday Night High School Highlight Zone: 3/1

Eisenhower swarms senior guard Stephon Bobbitt after he drilled a half-court heave at the end of the second quarter of Wednesday night's win over MacArthur.

Click the video above for Eisenhower and MacArthur's high-flying playoff matchup, plus Lincoln vs. Jacksonville, Teutopolis vs.Mt. Carmel and Warrensburg-Latham vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda!



3A regional semifinals

Eisenhower 91, MacArthur 66 (at Taylorville)

Lincoln 51, Jacksonville 39 (at Lanphier)

Mt. Zion 71, Mattoon 61 (at Mattoon)

Mahomet-Seymour 62, Rantoul 58 (at Champaign Central)

Morton 79, Peoria Manual 74 (OT) (at Bloomington High)

2A sectional semifinals

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Warrensburg-Latham 38 (at Monticello)

Mt. Carmel 66, Teutopolis 64 (at Frankfort High)

Tremont 45, Williamsville 43 (at Olympia High)



1A sectional semifinals

Patoka 52, Dieterich 43 (at Nokomis)

Ridgeview (Colfax) 47, Fisher 44 (at Arcola)

New Berlin 49, Metro-East Lutheran 46 (at Okawville)





