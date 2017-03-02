NOT OVER YET: Illini fuel tournament hopes with win over Spartans

CHAMPAIGN -- They're playing with a margin of error that's virtually zero. Yet somehow the Illini have turned that pressure into mojo.



At least that's the best explanation for how a team that has been perpetually written off suddenly rattled off an impressive four straight wins down the stretch.



First it was Iowa on the road, then Northwestern, then another road win at Nebraska. After a raucous 73-70 win over an injury-plagued but hot Michigan State (18-12, 10-7) squad, the Illini (18-12, 8-9) are firmly back in the NCAA Tournament at-large picture.



To get there, Illini wing Malcolm Hill made his Senior Night count, with 22 points, 3 steals and an emotional postgame TV interview. Fellow senior Maverick Morgan chipped in 14 points and 7 rebounds, while Leron Black added 15 points and 7 rebounds.



Historically 12 or 13 losses is the difference between "in" and "out" for NCAA Tournament at-large bid hopefuls -- which would seem to say 12-loss Illinois would need to get the Big Ten's automatic berth in the league tournament if it's going to get in. But with a weaker-than-average bubble to compete against, a strong strength of schedule (No. 18 nationally) and improving non-conference wins like BYU and VCU, the Illini and their 8-9 Big Ten record are starting to look like a viable at-large selection -- some say provided they win at least two games in the Big Ten Tournament in Washington, D.C. next week.



No matter the team's Selection Sunday fate, on Wednesday night "the dream" stayed alive in a teary-eyed Senior Night.