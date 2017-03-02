IHSA, CIC release girls basketball honors

Below is the IHSA's recently released all-state teams for 1A and 2A in girls basketball. The Central Illinois Conference also announced its postseason awards, with Tuscola senior Emma Henderson earning unanimous First Team All-Conference honors.



CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.

Jayde VanHyfte Annawan Jr. 6-1 F 85*

Grace Baalman Hardin Calhoun Sr. 6-2 C 85*

Anaya Peoples Danville Schlarman So. 5-10 G 74

Katie Furlong Galena Sr. 6-0 F 60

Alyssa Iverson Harvest Christian Jr. 5-8 G 51

NOTE: VanHyfte and Baalman were unanimous selections



CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.

Jaynee Prestegaard Ashton-Franklin Cen. So. 5-10 F 46

Jill Niehaus Mt. Olive Sr. 6-0 F 44

Annika Kaufmann Winchester West Cen. So. 5-7 G 38

Kendra Bass Lebanon Jr. 5-5 G 29

Blair Borrowman Barry Western Jr. 5-9 G 28



CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon Unity, Sr., 5-10 F), Lexi Loftus (LaMoille-Ohio, Jr., 5-8 G/F), Brittney Litton (Wethersfield, So., 5-9 G), Sydney Rock (Winchester West Central, Sr., 5-8 F), Skylar Hayes (Mount Pulaski, So., 5-9 G/F), Junie Zirkelbach (Hardin Calhoun, Jr., 5-9 G), Carlie Barman (Ridgewood, Jr., 5-5 G), Hailey Chubb (Gallatin County, Jr., 5-7 G), Lucy Waid (Princeville, Jr., 6-1 C), Capria Brown (Danville Schlarman, Fr., 5-8 G), Caroline Boehne (Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Jr., 6-0 F), Madison Hackstadt (Okawville, Jr., 5-11 G), Katie Elmore (Springfield Lutheran, Sr., 5-10 G).





CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.

Morgan Griffith West Frankfort Sr. 5-10 G/F 75*

Lexi DeVries Byron Sr. 5-10 G/F 69

Tessa Leman Eureka Jr. 5-8 F 56

Maddie Spagnola St. Edward Sr. 5-3 G 50

Faith Anderson Sherrard Sr. 6-0 F 42

NOTE: Morgan Griffith was a unanimous selection



CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.

Gabby Kreykes Illiana Christian Sr. 5-8 G 41

Sammi Matoush Hillsboro So. 5-11 G 41

Grace Schroeder Iroquois West Jr. 5-7 G 34

Hannah Garascia Sesser-Valier Sr. 6-2 G/F 32

Hunter Galassi Hall Sr. 5-7 F/G 30



CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION

Ashley Ford (Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, Sr., 6-2 C), Lauren Shanks (Bloomington Central Catholic, So., 5-4 G), Madisyn Fischer (Peoria Christian, Sr., 5-11 F/G), Katryel Clark (Auburn, Jr., 6-0 C), Katelyn Young (Oakwood, Fr., 6-1 C), Matty Hawkins (Harrisburg, Jr., 6-2 C), Jessica Hopson (Harrisburg, Jr., 5-8 G/F), Jaylin Haley (Sesser-Valier, Sr., 5-7 G), Lindsey Holhubner (Vienna, Jr., 6-0 F), Madi Epperson (Athens, Sr., 5-7 G), Jordan Price (Fulton, Sr., 5-7 G), Micah Tapscott (Athens, Sr., 5-10 F), Bailey Burrows (Byron, Sr., 6-2 C), Laney Lantz (Central-Southeastern, So., 5-8 G), Kelsey Gerdes (Breese Mater Dei, Sr., 5-8 G), Kyleigh Vaught (Belleville Althoff, Sr., 5-7 G), Mallory Hillman (Rock Island Alleman, Sr., 5-8 F).



*bold denotes player from 21 counties that comprise WAND viewing area





2016-17 CIC GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM

Emma Henderson-Sr. Tuscola (Unanimous)

Makenna Thornton-Sr. St. Teresa

Amy Aukamp-Sr. Meridian

Emma Meyer-Sr. Central A&M

Cassie Russo-Jr. Tuscola

Esther Miller-So. Sullivan

SECOND TEAM

Olivia Jordan-Sr. Central A&M

Natalie Bates-So. Tuscola

DaeLin Switzer-So. St. Teresa

Madison Filkin-Jr. Clinton

Tatum Ellis-Sr. Sullivan

Rachel Hoppe-Sr. Warrensburg-Latham



HONORABLE MENTION

Channing Reed-Fr. Central A&M

Alyssa Saulsbery-Jr. Clinton

Hannah Wetzel-Sr. Meridian

Carson Beyers-Fr. Shelbyville

Chloe Riley-Jr. Sullivan

Alexis Koester-Jr. Tuscola