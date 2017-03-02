IHSA, CIC release girls basketball honors

Below is the IHSA's recently released all-state teams for 1A and 2A in girls basketball. The Central Illinois Conference also announced its postseason awards, with Tuscola senior Emma Henderson earning unanimous First Team All-Conference honors.

CLASS 1A FIRST TEAM
NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.
Jayde VanHyfte Annawan Jr. 6-1 F 85*
Grace Baalman Hardin Calhoun Sr. 6-2 C 85*
Anaya Peoples Danville Schlarman So. 5-10 G 74
Katie Furlong Galena Sr. 6-0 F 60
Alyssa Iverson Harvest Christian Jr. 5-8 G 51
NOTE: VanHyfte and Baalman were unanimous selections

CLASS 1A SECOND TEAM
NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.
Jaynee Prestegaard Ashton-Franklin Cen. So. 5-10 F 46
Jill Niehaus Mt. Olive Sr. 6-0 F 44
Annika Kaufmann Winchester West Cen. So. 5-7 G 38
Kendra Bass Lebanon Jr. 5-5 G 29
Blair Borrowman Barry Western Jr. 5-9 G 28

CLASS 1A HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon Unity, Sr., 5-10 F), Lexi Loftus (LaMoille-Ohio, Jr., 5-8 G/F), Brittney Litton (Wethersfield, So., 5-9 G), Sydney Rock (Winchester West Central, Sr., 5-8 F), Skylar Hayes (Mount Pulaski, So., 5-9 G/F), Junie Zirkelbach (Hardin Calhoun, Jr., 5-9 G), Carlie Barman (Ridgewood, Jr., 5-5 G), Hailey Chubb (Gallatin County, Jr., 5-7 G), Lucy Waid (Princeville, Jr., 6-1 C), Capria Brown (Danville Schlarman, Fr., 5-8 G), Caroline Boehne (Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran, Jr., 6-0 F), Madison Hackstadt (Okawville, Jr., 5-11 G), Katie Elmore (Springfield Lutheran, Sr., 5-10 G).


CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM
NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.
Morgan Griffith West Frankfort Sr. 5-10 G/F 75*
Lexi DeVries Byron Sr. 5-10 G/F 69
Tessa Leman Eureka Jr. 5-8 F 56
Maddie Spagnola St. Edward Sr. 5-3 G 50
Faith Anderson Sherrard Sr. 6-0 F 42
NOTE: Morgan Griffith was a unanimous selection

CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM
NAME SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. PTS.
Gabby Kreykes Illiana Christian Sr. 5-8 G 41
Sammi Matoush Hillsboro So. 5-11 G 41
Grace Schroeder Iroquois West Jr. 5-7 G 34
Hannah Garascia Sesser-Valier Sr. 6-2 G/F 32
Hunter Galassi Hall Sr. 5-7 F/G 30

CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION
Ashley Ford (Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, Sr., 6-2 C), Lauren Shanks (Bloomington Central Catholic, So., 5-4 G), Madisyn Fischer (Peoria Christian, Sr., 5-11 F/G), Katryel Clark (Auburn, Jr., 6-0 C), Katelyn Young (Oakwood, Fr., 6-1 C), Matty Hawkins (Harrisburg, Jr., 6-2 C), Jessica Hopson (Harrisburg, Jr., 5-8 G/F), Jaylin Haley (Sesser-Valier, Sr., 5-7 G), Lindsey Holhubner (Vienna, Jr., 6-0 F), Madi Epperson (Athens, Sr., 5-7 G), Jordan Price (Fulton, Sr., 5-7 G), Micah Tapscott (Athens, Sr., 5-10 F), Bailey Burrows (Byron, Sr., 6-2 C), Laney Lantz (Central-Southeastern, So., 5-8 G), Kelsey Gerdes (Breese Mater Dei, Sr., 5-8 G), Kyleigh Vaught (Belleville Althoff, Sr., 5-7 G), Mallory Hillman (Rock Island Alleman, Sr., 5-8 F).

2016-17 CIC GIRLS BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM
Emma Henderson-Sr. Tuscola (Unanimous)
Makenna Thornton-Sr. St. Teresa
Amy Aukamp-Sr. Meridian
Emma Meyer-Sr. Central A&M
Cassie Russo-Jr. Tuscola
Esther Miller-So. Sullivan

SECOND TEAM
Olivia Jordan-Sr. Central A&M
Natalie Bates-So. Tuscola
DaeLin Switzer-So. St. Teresa
Madison Filkin-Jr. Clinton
Tatum Ellis-Sr. Sullivan
Rachel Hoppe-Sr. Warrensburg-Latham

HONORABLE MENTION
Channing Reed-Fr. Central A&M
Alyssa Saulsbery-Jr. Clinton
Hannah Wetzel-Sr. Meridian
Carson Beyers-Fr. Shelbyville
Chloe Riley-Jr. Sullivan
Alexis Koester-Jr. Tuscola

