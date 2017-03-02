Feds executing search warrant at Caterpillar in Peoria

PEORIA - Federal agents were on scene at the Peoria- area Caterpillar faculty to execute a search warrant on Thursday morning, according to a spokeswoman.

A source told WEEK-TV that authorities were looking for tax documents. Multiple sources inside say human resources are telling employees that officers were executing a search warrant. Sources say that all tax employees have been asked to leave the headquarters building.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott said in an email Thursday that the company is cooperating with law enforcement but didn't comment further.

Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Springfield, said "federal law enforcement activity" was being conducted at three Caterpillar locations including the corporate headquarters in Peoria and facilities in East Peoria and Morton.

Paul said the Internal Revenue Service's criminal investigation unit, the U.S. Department of Commerce Office of Export Enforcement and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s office of inspector general are involved in the raids. She declined to comment further.

This story will be updated.