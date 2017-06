MATTOON – Police arrested a homeless man on Wednesday on preliminary charges of predator criminal sexual assault of a child and criminal trespass to state supported property.

Keon Cooper, 24, was arrested around 8 a.m. in the 1800 block of South 9th Street. Police say Cooper trespassed at the Sunrise Apartments, a property where he had been previously banned, and assaulted a child.

Cooper was arrested and taken to jail.