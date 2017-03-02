Oakwood meth lab in mobile home demolished

OAKWOOD – A mobile home that was once used as a meth lab has been demolished, according to the Oakwood Police Department.

Over 150 items of meth trash from the trailer were removed with the help of VMEG and the ISP Meth Task Force. A judge ordered the trailer to be demolished due to heavy meth lab contamination.

The person responsible for the meth operation was arrested and sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections

The city said that if a meth lab is discovered in a structure within the village they will seek an order for demolition.