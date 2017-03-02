Pedal boats, standup paddle board returning to Lake Decatur

DECATUR – Coming this summer you can rent a pedal boat, standup paddle board and Kayaks at Lake Decatur.

Abi and Aaron McIntosh, owners of Standing Paddle Co. will be back to rent out their standup paddle board and Kayaks after the Decatur Park Board approved the rental contracts.

Standing Paddle Co. will be open on weekends starting in May until October.

Also, returning on Memorial Day weekend is Macon/Waves Pedal Boat Rentals. They will be open for rent from 12-7 p.m. that weekend.

