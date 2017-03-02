Illinois Lottery recognizing National Problem Gambling Awareness Month

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Lottery, as part of National Problem Gambling Awareness Month, is reminding state residents to play the lottery legally and responsibly.

The Problem Gambling Awareness campaign now encompasses the entire month of March to coincide with the NCAA’s Men Basketball Tournament; one of the most widely-wagered sporting events in the United States. It is typically observed during the first week of March.

This is the Illinois Lottery’s sixth year participating in activities during National Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

For more than 15 years, the Illinois Lottery has helped fund operations of a telephone hotline that provides help 24-hours-a-day from professional, problem-gambling counselors. Lottery officials also print the number for that hotline on every Illinois Lottery ticket and broadcast it on the Illinois Lottery website.

In addition to promoting problem gambling awareness, the Illinois Lottery also places restrictions on its operations to eliminate underage play.

Lottery retailers are required, if there is any question as to age, to seek verification from lottery ticket buyers to assure that underage residents are not playing. Additionally, with the help of system protocols that prohibit underage player registration, the Illinois Lottery works to keep minors from playing via its Internet sales portal.

Illinois Lottery Acting Director, Greg Smith explains that the organization values its players.

“This month and every month, we remind Illinois residents that when you play, play responsibly. If you need assistance, seek help by calling professionals who will provide assistance day or night, seven days a week,” Smith explains.

The hotline number for those seeking help with gambling problems is 1-800-426-2537.