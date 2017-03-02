Champaign Co. Habitat for Humanity recognized for service and innovation

Champaign Co. Habitat for Humanity recognized for service and innovationPosted: Updated:
Police searching for missing elderly pair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.
Former township assessor sentenced to probation
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A former assessor for the Whitmore and Oakley Townships has received probation after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $70,000 from the townships.
Decatur police seeking information in armed robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a Friday afternoon armed robbery.
Coroner IDs Los Angeles man found dead in Lake Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dive teams locate and recover body of missing man on Lake Springfield.
MACON -- Meridian's Scott Davis has resigned as head coach of the football program, athletic director Mike Bender confirms to WAND-TV. The longtime Decatur-area coach will join Derek Spates' MacArthur staff as an assistant and will teach in the school district. Bender said the school does not have a formal timetable as of now, but that the hiring process will focus on finding a proper fit to rebuild the program instead of the fastest hire available. Davis had success at previous st...
1 killed in deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the city's northeast side Friday evening.
Man found dead near Pana Lake identified
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Pana are investigating the death of 59-year-old Stephen L. Presnell from Wednesday evening.
Toddler found dead in backyard pool
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County authorities confirmed a two-year-old drowned in a pool in a backyard Thursday evening.
Hundreds "Dine and Dash" during French Fried 5K
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Decatur Saturday morning to participate in an unusual 5K run/walk.
CLICK THE VIDEO ABOVE TO WATCH A TRIPLEHEADER OF LOCAL GAMES AT THE STATE BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL TOURNAMENTS! 2A Baseball Teutopolis 11, Orion 0 (5 innings) St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Chicago Christian 2 (8 innings) Championship: Teutopolis vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 5 p.m. Saturday at Dozer Park (Peoria) 2A Softball St. Joseph- Ogden 13, Pinckneyville 0 (5 innings) Championship: St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Beecher, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at EastSide Centre (East Peoria)
Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop gearing up for big seasons
Local Veteran receives therapy dog
Guns, cocaine found during officer-involved shooting
Oasis Day Center Director says, "Do not give money to Decatur Panhandlers"
