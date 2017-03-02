Champaign Co. Habitat for Humanity recognized for service and innovation

CHAMPAIGN – Habitat for Humanity International chose the Champaign County chapter as one of 23 organizations being recognized as “Affiliates of Distinction.”

The Affiliates of Distinction program was established by Habitat for Humanity to honor local Habitat organizations that meet or exceed best-practice standards, and to uphold their work across the Habitat network.

Sheila Dodd, Habitat’s Executive Director since 2011 says, “Our affiliate has set high goals, and is pleased to receive this recognition of our team approach. The Habitat staff, volunteers, donors, partners, and families share this award with the Champaign County community we work so hard to support.”

Habitat for Humanity has been helping families in Champaign County for 25 years, by enabling them to achieve strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Through the chapter’s new construction, home rehab, A Brush with Kindness and Neighborhood Revitalization programs, more than 100 Habitat homeowners have built or improved a place they can call home.

Local Habitat organizations considered for this honor are reviewed by the four criteria: Building a Sustainable Organization, Building Community Impact, Building Sector Impact and Building Societal Impact.

The recipients of this year’s Affiliates of Distinction include:

Atlanta Habitat for Humanity (GA)

Austin Habitat for Humanity (TX)

Beaches Habitat for Humanity (FL)

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County (IL)

Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte (NC)

Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County (WA)

DuPage Habitat for Humanity (IL)

Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley (CA)

Genesee County Habitat for Humanity (MI)

Greater Des Moines Habitat for Humanity (IA)

Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity (WI)

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (CA)

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh (NY)

Habitat for Humanity of Greater San Francisco (CA)

Habitat for Humanity of Huron Valley (MI)

Houston Habitat for Humanity (TX)

Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County (IN)

Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-Iredell Habitat for Humanity (NC)

Habitat for Humanity Portland/Metro East (OR)

Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County (IN)

Habitat for Humanity Tucson (AZ)

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity (MN)

Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley (CO)

More information about Habitat for Humanity can be found on the organization’s website.