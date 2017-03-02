Rep. Scherer looking for spellers for 4th Annual Senior Spelling Bee

DECATUR – Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) is once again hosting her spelling bee for senior citizens at the Decatur Macon County Senior Center.

Scherer says the event is a great way to help older adults stay active and celebrate a lifetime of learning.

“The senior spelling bee is one of my favorite events to host each year because it brings back memories of my time as a teacher and for the participants, of their school days,” Scherer says. “I’ve found that seniors really enjoy the opportunity to showcase their many years of learning in a fun social setting.”

The Fourth Annual Senior Spelling Bee takes place on March 13 this year. It is held as part of the Association of Illinois Senior Centers and the Illinois Department of Aging’s Illinois State Senior Spelling Bee program, which includes three levels of competition.

The winner and runner-up from this spelling bee will advance to the regional level, with regional champions facing off at the Illinois State Fair in August.

Scherer’s event is free and open to Macon County residents age 50 and older.

Representative Scherer says supporting quality senior programming in the area is one of her priorities as a politician.

“I would encourage any and all area seniors to attend my upcoming spelling bee, and I look forward to making it a memorable event,” Scherer adds.

Those interested in more information or registering for the spelling bee can contact Scherer’s constituent service at 217-877-9636 or the Decatur Macon County Senior Center at 217-429-1239.