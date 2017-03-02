Local girls basketball teams donate to HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation

EFFINGHAM – The Teutopolis High School (THS) Lady Shoes and Effingham High School Lady Hearts came together to donate more than a thousand dollars to HSHS St. Anthony’s Foundation.

These proceeds came from the “Whoopin’ Cancer / Pink Out” basketball game between the two schools on January 27 in Teutopolis.

The game included fundraisers, such as shirt sales from the Effingham Lady Heart and Teutopolis Lady Shoes fans; game night raffle baskets; concessions; 50/50 raffle by the THS Varsity Club; a percentage of gate/admission sales; and funds raised by the Lady Shoes Basketball Team.

All proceeds from these activities were donated to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital’s Women’s Wellness Center to support breast cancer awareness and education. The activities managed to raise $1,739.