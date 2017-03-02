Springfield police arrest 4 teens in connection to armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD- Springfield Police have arrested four teenagers in connection to three armed robberies, but police are still looking for a suspect in a fourth armed robbery.

Police say the four teenagers, ranging from ages 15 and 16, are responsible for the Feb. 25 robbery of Spirits West on West Jefferson, the Feb. 27 robbery of the Dollar General on West Jefferson and the recent robbery of Citgo Express Mart on North MacArthur Boulevard.

Police are still seeking information about the armed robbery at the Family Video on South MacArthur Boulevard from two weeks ago.

"An armed robbery at any time is a very serious situation and we need to get these people off the streets, get that gun recovered. And we want to keep people safe. The sooner we can do that the better." said Officer Matt Goulet, from the Springfield Police Department.

If anyone has information about the crime, even if it is seemingly small, police are asking them to contact Crime Stoppers at 788-8427 or online at cashfortips.us immediately.

Any tips that lead to the arrest of the individual responsible for the armed robbery of the Family Dollar will be given a cash reward, and as always all tips remain completely anonymous.