Kesha, the Creepies to perform at Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON – In less than a month, Eastern Illinois University will play host to a concert featuring Kesah and the Creepies.

Kesha is best known for her electronic party music, kickstarting her career with the release of her debut album “Animal” in 2010. That year, she was declared Billboard’s Hot 100 Artist and her smash single “TiK ToK” was named Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song.

The singer has eight consecutive Top 10 hits, including four No. 1 singles: “TiK ToK,” “Your Love Is My Drug,” “We R Who We R” and “Timber,” which was a multi-platinum collaboration with Pitbull.

Kesha has also rose to fame as a songwriter. In addition to writing her own music, she has also penned songs for other artists, including Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, The Veronicas and Miley Cyrus.

She also uses her fame as a platform for her views on animals right. The singer is the Humane Society International’s first Global Ambassador. Additionally, Kesha is also an advocate for equality, being honored with the 2016 Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award. She also recently won the 2016 Trailblazer Award.

Kesha and the Creepies will be performing at EIU on Saturday, April 1. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert begins at 8 p.m. in the Lantz Arena.

Tickets can be purchased online here, or they can be purchased by calling the MLK Jr. Union Ticket Officer at 217-581-5122. All seats are reserved.