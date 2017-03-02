Biodiversity grants to help more than 8,000 students learn about nature

SPRINGFIELD – More than $98,000 in donated funds has been awarded to help thousands of students visit Illinois state parks, museums and other natural resources sites this year.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Wayne Rosenthal announced the awarding of the grant money from the Illinois Biodiversity Field Trip Grant Program. More than 8,300 students will benefit from the funds and be able to learn about nature and conservation as a result of the 102 field trip grants.

Funding provided by the program helps cover expenses such as the costs of transportation and substitute teachers.

Rosenthal says he is happy to help students do some learning outside the classroom.

“This program allows students to visit locations throughout the state to see first-hand what they’ve been learning about in the classroom. Our future conservation leaders need the opportunity to experience Illinois’ natural resources in person,” Rosenthal adds.

The funds being awarded for 2017 were made possible by private donations from the Independence Tube Corporation of Bedford Park, the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation of Skokie and the D.F. and M.T. Grohne Family Foundation of Wilmington. The donations and funding for the grants are coordinated by the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF).

This program has distributed more than $994,000 and reached more than 93,900 students since its inception in 2001.

Grant recipients are located throughout Illinois and represent students from pre-kindergarten through high school.

The competitive program allow Illinois teachers to apply for funds to take students on a field trip to study Illinois’ biodiversity. Learning activities must directly relate to the school’s curriculum.

A list of this year’s grant recipients can be found on the IDNR website.

The annual application deadline for the program is January 31. An application form for 2018 will be available soon.