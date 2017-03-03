Bracketology: Where could Illini, Redbirds land?

Click the video above for the latest on where Illinois and Illinois State could end up if they are to make the NCAA Tournament!



At 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, WAND Sports will have highlights from the Redbirds' opening round noon matchup with Evansville in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis. Sports Director Gordon Voit will be reporting courtside from the Scottrade Center as the Redbirds try to solidify their spot in the NCAA Tournament. One other storyline to follow: Evansville wing Willie Wiley is a Springfield High graduate and the redshirt senior will look to end his college career on a high note.