Mt. Zion, Effingham on collision course in playoffs

Effingham's Landon Wolfe and the Flaming Hearts took down Mt. Zion in double overtime the last time the two schools played. Effingham's Landon Wolfe and the Flaming Hearts took down Mt. Zion in double overtime the last time the two schools played.

For the third time this season, the Apollo Conference's top two teams will square off -- this time, with the season on the line. Effingham won both regular season meetings, the second in double overtime. On Friday the No. 1-seeded Flaming Hearts, take on No. 4 seed Mt. Zion in a 7 p.m. regional final showdown at Mattoon High. Click the video above to hear from Mt. Zion coach Bryon Graven on the Braves' plans plus a scouting report on Effingham.

