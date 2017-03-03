Mt. Zion, Effingham on collision course in playoffs

For the third time this season, the Apollo Conference's top two teams will square off -- this time, with the season on the line. Effingham won both regular season meetings, the second in double overtime. On Friday the No. 1-seeded Flaming Hearts, take on No. 4 seed Mt. Zion in a 7 p.m. regional final showdown at Mattoon High. Click the video above to hear from Mt. Zion coach Bryon Graven on the Braves' plans plus a scouting report on Effingham.