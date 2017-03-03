Mt. Zion, Effingham on collision course in playoffs

Mt. Zion, Effingham on collision course in playoffsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
Coroner IDs Los Angeles man found dead in Lake Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Dive teams locate and recover body of missing man on Lake Springfield.
Police searching for missing elderly pair
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police need help finding two missing people from Effingham.
Former township assessor sentenced to probation
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A former assessor for the Whitmore and Oakley Townships has received probation after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $70,000 from the townships.
Lanphier legends Austin, Bishop gearing up for big seasons
Click the video above to hear what's next for Lanphier legends Larry Austin, Jr. (Vanderbilt) and Xavier Bishop (UMKC) as they work on their games this summer in preparation for a big couple of seasons. Austin will be suiting up for Bryce Drew and Vanderbilt for the first time since he transferred from Xavier, while Bishop will be looking to build on his strong freshman campaign in which he started seven games and averaged 13.1 points per 40 minutes in conference play for the Roos. ...
Decatur police seeking information in armed robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into a Friday afternoon armed robbery.
1 killed in deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the city's northeast side Friday evening.
2 injured in early-morning crash on I-70
MARSHALL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say multiple injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 early Saturday morning.
Ice Cream Social raising money for children's medical bills
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The public is encouraged to help two Mt. Zion children in need during the 23rd Annual Mt. Zion Community Ice Cream Social Saturday evening.
Man found dead near Pana Lake identified
PANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Pana are investigating the death of 59-year-old Stephen L. Presnell from Wednesday evening.
Toddler found dead in backyard pool
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County authorities confirmed a two-year-old drowned in a pool in a backyard Thursday evening.
Most Popular Videos
Hundreds "Dine and Dash" during French Fried 5K
Mobile zoo, breakfast, more offered during Decatur Airport Fun Day
STATE HIGHLIGHTS: T-Town beats SJ-O, Beecher tops SJ-O SB
SECTIONAL HIGHLIGHTS: Central vs. Glenwood BB, Rochester vs. Glenwood SB
