CWLP seeking electrical workers

SPRINGFIELD -- The City of Springfield is actively recruiting workers for a program through City Water, Light & Power.

It's for their Electrical Apprentice program, and a package with more information can be found here.

CWLP lists the following qualifications:

• Age 17 years or older by application deadline;

• High school diploma or GED equivalent;

• One full year of high school or equivalent algebra with an average grade of “C” or better; and

• Valid driver’s license at time of hire; must be able to obtain an Illinois commercial driver’s license if required by the functional area.

The deadline to apply is March 24 at 11pm. A series of tests will begin in April.

CWLP is holding an information session March 18 in the IBEW Hall at 3150 Wide Track Dr. in Springfield at 9am.